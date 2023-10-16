Chilly, breezy, sunshine starting off the week in NWFL

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:36 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with yesterday’s post frontal clouds moving out and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. We’ll have breezy northerly winds out the door adding to a chilly start.

Temperatures are getting going near 50 degrees with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll want something warm to wear out the door this morning. But dress in layers as we will find some comfort in the afternoon ahead to where you may want to shed the jacket.

Temperatures slowly warm into the upper 50s by mid-morning with low 60s for lunch. Afternoon highs today top out in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. The northerly breeze at 10-15mph, occasionally higher this morning, continues to keep us feeling cool though. However, plenty of sunshine this afternoon will also help keep you feel comfortable if you want to lose the outer layer.

Plenty of sunshine stays with us through the early week forecast under high pressure building in from the west. That will also lead toward clear skies and lighter winds at night, and some chilly mornings ahead. Temperatures tonight fall into mid to upper 40s, we’ll return to the upper 40s Wednesday morning as well. Highs return to the low 70s under the sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clouds increase toward the end of the week as another cold front heads down into the Southeast on Friday. We’ll have rain chances returning to the forecast sometime on Friday with the front as well. But it appears to clear out Friday night for another beautiful fall weekend ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with slightly breezy northerly winds. Cool highs only reach the upper 60s near 70 degrees. We’ll have a few chilly mornings ahead in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine pushing highs back into the low 70s.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was completely destroyed after crashing into a fence, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Car reportedly crashes onto private property, catches fire
Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday...
PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old
Florida state leaders are hoping to get more residents outside to enjoy everything the state’s...
Florida state leaders encouraging residents to get outside; discounts on passes and licenses
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Investigators said they believe these to be the remains of two missing men, Stephon Gaines and...
Skeletal remains found in Jackson County

Latest News

Get ready for a cool week! Temperatures will remain well below normal throughout the middle for...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Get ready for a cool week! Temperatures will remain well below normal throughout the middle for...
Sunday Evening Forecast
A passing cold front this evening will leave high temperatures this week to be well below...
Saturday Evening Forecast
A passing cold front this evening will leave high temperatures this week to be well below...
Saturday Evening Forecast