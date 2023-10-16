Chilly, breezy, sunshine starting off the week in NWFL

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with yesterday’s post frontal clouds moving out and plenty of sunshine on the way for today. We’ll have breezy northerly winds out the door adding to a chilly start.

Temperatures are getting going near 50 degrees with feels like temperatures in the mid to upper 40s. You’ll want something warm to wear out the door this morning. But dress in layers as we will find some comfort in the afternoon ahead to where you may want to shed the jacket.

Temperatures slowly warm into the upper 50s by mid-morning with low 60s for lunch. Afternoon highs today top out in the upper 60s near 70 degrees. The northerly breeze at 10-15mph, occasionally higher this morning, continues to keep us feeling cool though. However, plenty of sunshine this afternoon will also help keep you feel comfortable if you want to lose the outer layer.

Plenty of sunshine stays with us through the early week forecast under high pressure building in from the west. That will also lead toward clear skies and lighter winds at night, and some chilly mornings ahead. Temperatures tonight fall into mid to upper 40s, we’ll return to the upper 40s Wednesday morning as well. Highs return to the low 70s under the sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday.

Clouds increase toward the end of the week as another cold front heads down into the Southeast on Friday. We’ll have rain chances returning to the forecast sometime on Friday with the front as well. But it appears to clear out Friday night for another beautiful fall weekend ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, abundant sunshine with slightly breezy northerly winds. Cool highs only reach the upper 60s near 70 degrees. We’ll have a few chilly mornings ahead in the 40s Tuesday and Wednesday with plenty of sunshine pushing highs back into the low 70s.

