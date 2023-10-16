Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items

Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is currently being held in Washington County Jail without bond.(Washington County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:32 PM CDT
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Chipley man is in custody after deputies say he stole from a local property.

On Sep. 18, deputies with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office received a call about vehicles and items stolen from a property on Hayward Drive.

When authorities arrived, they found out several items accruing to $20,000 were taken while the victim was away.

Investigators say they soon developed a suspect, identified as 27-year-old Gregory Singletary, who had reportedly been incarcerated in Washington County Jail on an unrelated charge. He allegedly confessed during an interview, and law enforcement was able to recover the items.

Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property, and is currently being held in Washington County Jail without bond.

