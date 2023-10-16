Coffee Chat: Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Lindsey Weintritt-Davis with Bay Radiology Associates stopped by the WJHG studio on Monday...
Dr. Lindsey Weintritt-Davis with Bay Radiology Associates stopped by the WJHG studio on Monday to talk about the importance of mammograms.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - On the Mon. Oct. 16 edition of NewsChannel 7 Today’s ‘Coffee Chat,’[ we featured information about the importance of mammograms.

Dr. Lindsey Weintritt-Davis with Bay Radiology Services stopped by the studio to talk about breast cancer.

WJHG is also encouraging viewers to sign up for the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk. It’s coming up on Sat. Oct. 28 at Aaron Bessant Park in Panama City Beach. Registration starts at 8 a.m. The walk starts at 9 a.m.

