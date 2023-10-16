Deputies looking for man involved in Okaloosa Island shooting

Argument ends in shooting, man in recovery
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:43 PM CDT
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has found a suspect allegedly involved in the shooting.

Authorities are on the lookout for 39-year-old Travaess Tashai McLemore.

Officials say McLemore currently has active warrants for the attempted murder.

If you know his whereabouts, you can call Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers or visit them at P3Tips.com.

Law enforcement is looking for a suspect after a shooting out of Okaloosa Island.

On early Sunday morning, deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office say two men got into an argument around 1:30 a.m., and one pulled out a gun.

The man reportedly shot the other several times, then left the scene.

Officials say the 43-year-old victim was found conscious and alert upon arrival, and taken to an area hospital for treatment, and is expected to recover.

Anyone with any more information on the incident is asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400, or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

