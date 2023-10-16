Escaped inmate captured in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Rutherford has been captured, as notified in a Facebook post on Sheriff Smith’s Facebook page on Thursday night.

According to Smith, he was being harbored by other individuals, who were also being arrested.

We’ll continue to update you with any information as it becomes available.

The search for an inmate escaping Franklin Correctional Institution is now centered in Eastpoint.

Because Robert Rutherford has a lot of tattoos on his face and body, Franklin County Sheriff AJ Smith says he’s likely wearing a beanie or hoodie and could have his hand around his head or face to cover himself.

A $5,000 reward is still up for grabs for information leading to Rutherford’s arrest.

Sheriff Smith says they have evidence the 37-year-old crossed the river into Eastpoint.

He says Rutherford is likely trying to get back to Pasco County, where he’s from.

His nicknames are Rut or Rud.

Florida Department of Corrections reports Rutherford left work detail Monday in Apalachicola.

He’s described as 5′6, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and no facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket, khaki pants, a gray and red beanie, and a white and black backpack.

Sheriff Smith says it’s important to report it immediately if you see something suspicious.

“Don’t think, well, maybe I should or maybe I shouldn’t do it because we got people here to check out these complaints, check out these sightings and we can verify it is the best way to do it. Instead of thinking three hours later. Well, I should have. No, let’s do it. Let’s get this guy. Let’s get Franklin County back at ease,” Sheriff Smith added.

The sheriff also asks everyone living in the area to keep their outside lights on at night to help them track Rutherford’s movements.

Rutherford has an extensive criminal history.

If you see him, don’t approach him, call 9-1-1 immediately.

You can watch a recent live stream on Sheriff Smith’s Facebook page with the latest details below.

Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft, possessing burglary tools, criminal mischief, grand theft of a motor vehicle, trafficking stolen property, burglary of an occupied dwelling, and burglary of an unoccupied dwelling.

Escaped inmate Robert Rutherford was last seen wearing state inmate-issued blue pants and a t-shirt. He could have changed out of that clothing and into something else.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Apalachicola Police Department, Department of Corrections, and Leon County law enforcement have been searching for Rutherford Monday night into Tuesday morning.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a state inmate who walked away from his work crew site at the 10-foot Hole in Apalachicola.

Authorities say Robert Rutherford has an extensive criminal history.

Franklin County residents are asked to lock their doors and vehicles.

Sheriff A.J. Smith also wants to remind the public to be aware of their surroundings during this time.

If you see Rutherford do not approach him, call 850-670-8500.

