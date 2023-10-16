FHP: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash

Troopers said the motorcyclist began to slow down in traffic when he was hit by the car behind...
Troopers said the motorcyclist began to slow down in traffic when he was hit by the car behind him.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a man is in critical condition after being thrown from his motorcycle in a crash Sunday.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was riding west along Cape San Blas Road, near Barnacle Drive, in Gulf County around 11 a.m. They said the motorcyclist began to slow down in traffic when he was hit by the car behind him.

Authorities said the man was thrown off the motorcycle and landed in the road. They said he was critically injured in the crash, and that his next of kin has been notified. Troopers added that the man was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the car were reportedly uninjured.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was completely destroyed after crashing into a fence, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Car reportedly crashes onto private property, catches fire
Family said they will take a beloved Oklahoma school crossing guard wounded in a car accident...
Beloved school crossing guard hit by truck, to be taken off life support
NWFL will see a partial solar eclipse on Saturday.
Solar Eclipse This Weekend
Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday...
PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old
Shepherd's Gate Church is located in Chipley, Florida.
Retired pastor who has property in Israel sheds light on current events

Latest News

Florida state leaders are hoping to get more residents outside to enjoy everything the state’s...
Florida state leaders encouraging residents to get outside; discounts on passes and licenses
Get ready for a cool week! Temperatures will remain well below normal throughout the middle for...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Get ready for a cool week! Temperatures will remain well below normal throughout the middle for...
Sunday Evening Forecast
A21 aims to abolish human trafficking.
A21 gets word out in Panama City about human trafficking awareness