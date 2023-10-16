FHP: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol troopers report a man is in critical condition after being thrown from his motorcycle in a crash Sunday.

Troopers said the motorcyclist was riding west along Cape San Blas Road, near Barnacle Drive, in Gulf County around 11 a.m. They said the motorcyclist began to slow down in traffic when he was hit by the car behind him.

Authorities said the man was thrown off the motorcycle and landed in the road. They said he was critically injured in the crash, and that his next of kin has been notified. Troopers added that the man was not wearing a helmet.

The driver and passenger of the car were reportedly uninjured.

