Hundreds of people in Bay County Walking To End Alzheimer’s

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many people in Bay County are lacing up their shoes to fight against Alzheimer’s.

“As my mom got older, she had dementia it got to the point where she couldn’t remember how to swallow,” said Nancy Miller, a walk participant. “That what kills you it’s not the memory loss, it’s the memory of doing what.”

Nancy Miller’s mother passed away from the disease and her sister has it.

“My sister has early on set, I take her to the doctor and dentist and groceries and all that,” said Miller.

Dozens of people are out raising awareness for Alzheimer’s, one participant tells us she was recently diagnosed so this cause is near to her heart.

“My reason for participating in this walk started originally when my mother was diagnosed and I was her caretaker,” said Sharon Hobbs, who has Alzheimer’s. “Then a little over a year ago I was diagnosed myself at 61 I am now 62 with Alzheimer’s.”

Sharron Hobbs is one of the hundreds who are walking to end Alzheimer’s.

“You don’t think about someone, 62 who is living and fighting for their life,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs says she couldn’t imagine her life this way.

“I’ve lost my driving and cooking privileges, when you think of 62 you don’t think of your life like that,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs and hundreds of others in Bay County were able to honor those affected by Alzheimer’s with a garden ceremony before the walk.

“The purple is someone who has passed from dementia and the yellow is if you’re a caregiver,” said Miller. “The blue flower represents someone who has Alzheimer’s, so I have my blue mixed in with my purple,” said Hobbs.

Hobbs also wears another color to show her support.

“I have white represents the first living person, so I wear white in my blue because I want to be that one the first person who survives,” said Hobbs.

People who have family members with the disease know the challenges all too well.

“People who have loved ones that have it you see the essence of them slowly fading away,” said Irvin Clarke, Executive leadership chair for the walk.

Walks like this are helping people get miles closer to finding a cure.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.