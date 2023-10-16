Seacoast Collegiate High School at NWFSC expansion project underway

WALTON COUNTY, FLA. (WJHG/WECP) - A total of $9 million in appropriations money is going toward the Seacoast Collegiate High School at Northwest Florida State College expansion project.

The money is for the dual enrollment and workforce development center.

“The partnership between The Seaside School, Inc., a public charter school, and Northwest Florida State College has garnered the approval of $9 million in state funding, facilitating the expansion of Seacoast Collegiate High School and the creation of a Dual Enrollment & Workforce Development Center. This transformational project will address the demand for higher education and workforce development opportunities within Walton County, bringing dual enrollment, college coursework, and essential workforce skills closer to home for Walton County students,” according to a press release about the expansion.

On Mon. Oct. 16, Nick Vlahos, the Vice President of The Seaside School Foundation, Inc. Board of Directors and Teresa Horton, the Executive Director of The Seaside School Foundation Inc., spoke about the importance of that money.

To learn more, go here.

About The Seaside School, Inc.:

“The Seaside School, Inc. - the oldest operating public charter school in Florida and comprised of Seaside Neighborhood School in Seaside, Florida and Seacoast Collegiate High School located on the nearby campus of Northwest Florida State College was founded in 1996 with the simple goal of creating a school to address the need for a better middle school education in Walton County. Today, The Seaside School, Inc. has nearly 400 students across the two campuses serving grades 5th through 12th and was ranked the number one combination charter school in the state of Florida for the 2021-2022 school year based on the Florida Department of Education School Grade Program,” according to The Seaside School, Inc.

For more information, go here.

About Northwest Florida State College:

“Northwest Florida State College has earned a reputation for educational excellence and community involvement. As part of Florida’s public system of 28 state and community colleges, Northwest Florida State College offers bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees, and certificates. The College’s primary service district stretches from the Gulf of Mexico to the Alabama state line. In addition to the 264-acre campus in Niceville, Florida, Northwest Florida State College operates a joint campus with the University of West Florida in Fort Walton Beach and five supplementary educational centers: the Chautauqua Center in DeFuniak Springs, the Robert L. F. Sikes Education Center and the Aviation Center of Excellence in Crestview, and full-time centers at Hurlburt Field and in South Walton County,” according to Northwest Florida State College.

For more information about Northwest Florida State College, please contact the Office of Strategic Communications at (850) 502-2895 or at stratcomm@nwfsc.edu.

Leaders are also seeking donations for the expansion project. To learn more, contact Teresa Horton at: 850-231-0396. You can email her at: Teresa@seasideschoolfoundation.org

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.