Stabbing in Destin club

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Santa Rosa Beach man is expected to survive after reportedly being stabbed several times at a local club.

On early Sunday morning, deputies with Okaloosa Sheriff’s Office say they responded to Bric a Brac off Highway 98 in Destin.

Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a woman. The attacker then left, being described as a Hispanic male.

Anyone with any more information on the incident is asked to call OCSO at 850-651-7400, or the Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850-863-TIPS.

