Toast the Coast event raising money for kids in need in Okaloosa, Walton

DESTIN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Plenty of people were out in Destin Sunday enjoying local vendors, while also helping a good cause.

The Junior League of the Emerald Coast is hosted it’s inaugural event, ‘Toast on the Coast’, a charity food and beverage festival. It took place at the Henderson hotel from 1-5 p.m.

Organizers said the proceeds from the event go towards the Child Clothing Project, which annually clothes 300-400 children in Okaloosa and Walton Counties.

Local food vendors provided lots of food, and local distilleries and breweries, even other popular breweries from Mississippi and Alabama, were in attendance as well.

Attendees could enjoy all of that food and drink while listening to music, watching a sketch artist, and participating in a silent auction featuring local goods and services such as skincare products, water and outdoor activities at Destin Harbor.

Event organizers said they will be hosting the event at the Henderson again in 2024.

