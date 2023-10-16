Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two students were arrested Monday after deputies said they were disruptive.

Earlier in the morning, a school resource deputy (SRD) at Bay High was called to a class where a male student reportedly was acting out.

Officials say he was taken to the office without incident, but started to act out again and was arrested by the SRD.

His sister, also a fellow student, reportedly found out about her brother’s arrest and showed up at the office, screaming.

Law enforcement says she refused to calm down and started to hit the SRD, and was also arrested.

At the same time, the male student allegedly tried to run away while handcuffed. He was quickly taken by staff and returned to the office.

The male student was charged with disruption of school function and resisting arrest without violence, both misdemeanors.

The female student was charged with resisting without violence, disruption of school function, and battery on a law enforcement officer, which is a felony.

