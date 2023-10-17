4 inmates escape Georgia detention center, sheriff’s office says

The inmates face charges such as murder.
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MACON, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding several inmates who escaped from a Georgia detention center.

The four men escaped through a damaged dayroom window and a fence before driving away in a blue Dodge Challenger that pulled up to the Bibb County Detention Center around 3 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.

The inmates that escaped were identified as:

  • Joey Fournier, 52, was being held for murder. He is described as a white man with gray hair, blue eyes and is 5 feet 9 inches tall while weighing 140 pounds
  • Marc Kerry Anderson, 24, was being held for aggravated assault. He is described as a Black man with dreadlocks. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 165 pounds.
  • Johnifer Dernard Barnwell, 37, was being detained for the U.S. Marshals. He is described as a Black man with braids. He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 190 pounds.
  • Chavis Demaryo Stokes, 29, was being detained for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm. He is described as a Black man with black hair, is 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 160 pounds.
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped...
Four inmates escaped through a damaged day room window and a fence that was cut and escaped after a blue Dodge Challenger pulled up the jail and drove away around 3 a.m. on Monday, the sheriff’s office said.(Bibb County Sheriff's Office)

“The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force, FBI and United States Marshals Office are currently looking for the inmates,” the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the inmates’ whereabouts or the involved vehicle is asked to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or the Macon Regional Crime Stoppers at 877-682-7463.

Copyright 2023 WANF via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A car was completely destroyed after crashing into a fence, according to Florida Highway Patrol...
Car reportedly crashes onto private property, catches fire
Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Panama City Police say a man has been charged with sexual assault following an incident Friday...
PCPD: Man arrested after sexually assaulting 12-year-old
Troopers said the motorcyclist began to slow down in traffic when he was hit by the car behind...
FHP: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash

Latest News

Palestinians inspect the damage of a destroyed building following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza...
Humanitarian aid is stuck at Gaza-Egypt border as Israeli siege strains hospitals, water supply
U.S. tensions are flaring as war in Israel escalates with evacuations and a looming ground...
Biden will travel to Israel Wednesday amid concern that Israel-Hamas conflict could expand
The Israel-Hamas war is causing trips to the Holy Land to get canceled due to safety reasons....
Israel local priest
October might be a frightening month, but no one should ever feel afraid to be themselves.
Bully prevention