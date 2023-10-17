Britney Spears recalls feeling like ‘child-robot’ under conservatorship in new memoir

FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.
FILE – This file photo shows singer Britney Spears.(Source: ZUMA/MGN)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – In her forthcoming memoir “The Woman in Me,” Britney Spears describes her 13-year conservatorship by saying, “I felt like a ‘child robot.’”

The conservatorship ended in November of 2021, giving Spears back power over her financial and medical decisions.

In an interview with People magazine, the 41-year-old singer talked about feeling ready to open up about her life story.

People also shared some excerpts from the book.

In one section, Spears writes, “I had been so infantilized that I was losing pieces of what made me feel like myself.”

“The Woman in Me” is due out on Oct. 24.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club

Latest News

Organizers of the meeting in support of civilian women imprisoned by Russia unfold a poster...
Ukraine uses US-provided long-range ATACMS missiles against Russian forces for the first time
National Bus Safety Week calls attention to the importance of every detail that goes into...
National Bus Safety Week with Bay District Schools
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says
National Bus Safety Week calls attention to the importance of every detail that goes into...
National Bus Safety Week with Bay District Schools
FILE - The Wisconsin Capitol is seen Oct. 10, 2012, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Scott Bauer, File)
Man faces misdemeanor charge for twice bringing guns to Wisconsin Capitol, demanding to see governor