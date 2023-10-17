Burnout Impacting Medical Professionals In Bay County

DOCTOR SHORTAGE
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 9:46 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

First, it was Hurricane Michael, then a global pandemic leading to healthcare worker shortages in Bay County. That’s what one Panama City nurse practitioner is saying.

“With COVID we have seen additional burnout for providers in our area we have been overwhelmed,” said Michelle Bautista, nurse practitioner at the Hormone and Wellness Center. “The hospitals have been, and nursing home situations have declined.”

Bay County Nurse Practitioner, Bautista, says it’s impacting all levels of the medical field.

“LPNs, CNAs, RNs, mid-level providers such as NPs, nurse practitioners and medical doctors,” said Bautista.

Bautista also said staff shortages put a strain on those who are still working.

“You may have a provider trying to see 30 or 40 or 50 patients in a single day,” said Bautista. “How can you possibly provide quality care when you’re trying to see 40 patients on the same day?”

Bautista had to make a difficult decision.

“Many of us had to decrease the number of patients we keep on our roster because I can’t provide the quality of care for 1000 people,” said Bautista.

For those who need to find a doctor now, the wait can be long.

“Some of our best providers, you may have an eight to nine-month wait,” said Bautista.

Reports from the Florida Medical Association show in the coming years, the state will need around 18 thousand more physicians to keep up with the growing and aging population in Florida.

