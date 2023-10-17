Chilly sunshine returns this morning

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with a diminishing bank of clouds moving in from Alabama. Most will see abundant sunshine from sunup to sundown today.

Temperatures are chilly out the door once again, but it’s not as breezy. You’ll still want to dress warmly, in layers, for the morning drive. We’ll get the day started in the 40s for a couple hours before warming up to near 60 by mid-morning.

It’ll turn very pleasant in the afternoon again. Temperatures warm into the low 70s for most by 3pm.

It’ll still cool off for the late afternoon or evening commuters. So, keep the jackets handy for the end of the day.

Lows tonight return to the mid 40s inland to near 50 on the coast. Skies remain clear tonight with lighter winds.

Under a big ridge of high pressure sliding into the Southeast from the west, highs return to the low 70s under the sunny skies Wednesday. Clouds increase toward the end of the week as another cold front heads down into the Southeast on Friday.

We’ll have rain chances returning to the forecast sometime on Friday with the front as well. But it appears to clear out Friday night for another beautiful fall weekend ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies and cool highs near 71 after a chilly start. We’ll have another chilly morning ahead in the 40s for most Wednesday with plenty of sunshine pushing highs back into the mid 70s.

