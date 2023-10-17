Coats for Kids Drive underway for 2023

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The temperatures are getting a little cooler in our area, and believe it or not, there are some local kids who don’t have an adequate coat to wear.

That’s where you can help.

Newschannel 7 is partnering with Manual & Thompson, Attorneys At Law for the annual Coats for Kids Drive.

This is the 30th year for the drive and the 21st year Manual & Thompson has been a sponsor.

The goal is all new coats this year, and as the weather starts getting colder, outfitting kids of all ages and all sizes is what everyone is trying to accomplish.

“Well, we’ve seen a tremendous need in our community for coats especially,” said Zachary Taylor, an attorney at Manual & Thompson. “Our heart is for younger children, our elementary school students, all the way up though there’s a tremendous need for middle school and high school sizes. We need adult size coats as well for our older kids.

“We’re already receiving orders from schools and agencies, and the need is there as the weather turns cold.”

“A lot of people don’t think about grabbing the larger coats, but it’s definitely important to grab those adult sizes as well,” said Lauren Dodge, an attorney at Manual & Thompson. “We really need those. We’re getting a lot of coats dropped off, so we’re off to a great start. It’s exciting.”

More than a thousand coats have been donated in years past, and that is something Taylor and Dodge say they would like to see continue.

You can drop off new coats at several locations including the Manual & Thompson office.

The deadline to drop-off new coats is November 17.

This year there is also the ability to make monetary donations that will go towards specific orders from schools and other agencies.

