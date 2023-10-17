Crush the Crisis on October 28th at HCA Gulf Coast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -HCA Gulf Coast is hosting its 5th Annual Crush The Crisis event in support of the DEA’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

HCA has partnered with the Bay County Sherriff’s Office for the event.

On Saturday, October 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. you can drop off medications you may no longer need at the diagnostic center and the sheriff’s office will properly dispose of them.

Items that will be accepted include the following: tablets or capsules in any packaging, patches, medicated ointments, lotions or drops, liquid medications in leakproof containers, vape cartridges without batteries, and pet medications.

Items that will not be accepted include needles, syringes, lancets, and illegal drugs.

For more information about the event watch the interview attached to this story.

