Grand opening celebration for brand new Ann Humble Home

Humble House Ministries has been helping Bay County women leave addiction behind for good, with permanent life changes.

Now, the organization has a permanent place to call home.

Tuesday, organizers celebrated the grand opening of the Ann Humble Home.

The new location allows them to help more women and restore families under one roof.

This also means a long-time dream come true for Founder, Rachel Duvall.

“When I was getting clean 19 years ago, I went to the ‘mother and me’ program and so I was able to keep my baby with me. That means a lot to me because, from the very beginning, God put in my heart that I always wanted a home where families could be restored. My mom ended up being in rehab with me and then shortly after, my sister went to rehab, the same one. And then my older sister went to rehab and my younger brother went to rehab. So, for me, I always wanted a home where we could have families restored,” Duvall said.

She says they don’t plan to stop growing anytime soon.

The nearly three-and-a-half-acre property will allow them to eventually add tiny homes, a garden, and a small farm.

Duvall says if anyone wants to see their plans, they have the drawings for the four bedrooms, downstairs, and the offices upstairs that will create more recovery beds.

If you want to help them, you can visit humblehouseministries.org, or call Rachel Duvall at 850-640-2022.

She says most of their content is updated on their Instagram or Facebook page at Home Health Ministries.

“The Ann Humble Home for Women and Children is in honor of the late Ann Humble. This new home will allow for double occupancy from the current recovery program we have now and make room for more smiles, laughter, tears, prayers, and praise from the hearts of His daughters and their children.” Duvall added.

She says it is because of God’s goodness and support from the community that they were able to purchase this home.

The mission of the Humble House Ministries is to help those in addiction by providing a safe, residential environment, discipling them through Bible-centered teaching, and equipping them to live God-honoring lives.

