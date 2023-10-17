Have a “Happy” Hal O’Ween at Kaleidoscope Theatre’s Haunted House

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Through 20 rooms of terror, the Kaleidoscope Theatre presents “Happy” Hal O’Ween’s Haunted House.

With the Kaleidoscope Theatre back open for live theatre, Haunted House Director, Babs Umenhofer, and her team of monsters are giving guests a warm welcome with plenty of screams.

Don’t miss your last chance at a good scare this season on Friday, October 20, Saturday, October 21, Friday, October 27, or Saturday, October 28. The horror-filled fun lasts from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. each night and don’t forget your skip to the scare pass. Tickets can be found online here.

