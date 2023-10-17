Lance Bass holds up ‘Not Taylor Swift’ sign at NFL game

At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.” (Source: @oat_chai_ / SPORTS REPORT+ /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (Gray News) – Celebrities attending NFL games are also joining in on the Taylor Swift/football crossover craze – including *NYSNC member Lance Bass.

At the Los Angeles Chargers versus Dallas Cowboys game at SoFi Stadium on Monday night, Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Not Taylor Swift.”

He shared video of the moment on his Instagram page, writing, “In case anyone was confused.”

Swift fans have flocked to Kansas City Chiefs games and tuned in to the games’ broadcasts in hopes of getting a glimpse of the star. She has attended three Chiefs games this season amid her romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club

Latest News

FILE - A sign outside the Internal Revenue Service building is seen on May 4, 2021, in...
IRS plans limited rollout of free e-file tax return system with invitations to select taxpayers
Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, stands and talks with Republican House Whip Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn.,...
Republicans reject Rep. Jim Jordan for House speaker on the first ballot, but more votes are ahead
At an NFL game, Lance Bass was seen on the jumbotron holding up a handwritten sign that read,...
Lance Bass holds up 'Not Taylor Swift' sign at NFL game
Wounded Palestinians arrive to al-Shifa hospital, following Israeli airstrikes on Gaza City,...
Death toll in Gaza City hospital blast rises to at least 500, health ministry says