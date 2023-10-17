Law enforcement warns of USPS scam

Investigators say the texts seem to be randomly sent.
Investigators say the texts seem to be randomly sent.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are warning the public about a text scam claiming to be from the United States Postal Service.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say the text tells victims there’s a problem with the delivery of an ordered item involving an incorrect address.

The victim is reportedly told to pay a minimal fee for an address change by giving out their credit card number. Larger charges are then made by the scammer.

Investigators say the texts seem to be randomly sent. If the link in the text is clicked on, it takes the victim to a legitimate website that is fake.

Anyone needing to verify their delivery should check on the website facilitated by the original purchase first. The USPS says they will never contact anyone by text message and never ask for credit card information by text.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club

Latest News

Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child...
Man arrested for touching juveniles
PCC Ladies Golf Invitational
PCC Ladies Golf Invitational
Crush The Crisis Preview
Crush the Crisis on October 28th at HCA Gulf Coast
When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home