Law enforcement warns of USPS scam

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Authorities are warning the public about a text scam claiming to be from the United States Postal Service.

Deputies with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say the text tells victims there’s a problem with the delivery of an ordered item involving an incorrect address.

The victim is reportedly told to pay a minimal fee for an address change by giving out their credit card number. Larger charges are then made by the scammer.

Investigators say the texts seem to be randomly sent. If the link in the text is clicked on, it takes the victim to a legitimate website that is fake.

Anyone needing to verify their delivery should check on the website facilitated by the original purchase first. The USPS says they will never contact anyone by text message and never ask for credit card information by text.

