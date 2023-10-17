Man arrested after breaking into woman’s home

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A registered sexual predator was arrested after officers say he snuck into a woman’s home and crawled into her bed.

On Tuesday morning, Panama City Police were called to the 700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The victim residing there told law enforcement she was asleep in her bed when she was awoken by a man in bed with her tapping her on the shoulder.

The victim said she tried to defend herself before the man, whom she recognized, ran from the residence.

Detectives say they were able to identify the man as the complex maintenance man, 64-year-old Wallace Miller.

Miller was charged with burglary with battery and booked into Bay County Jail. Anyone with information in this case is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100 or report tips anonymously through panamacitypolice.gov.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.