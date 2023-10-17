Man arrested for touching juveniles

Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child...
Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the ages of 12 to 16.(Lynn Haven Police Department)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police say they’re investigating after a Lynn Haven man was arrested for touching children inappropriately.

Victims told Lynn Haven Police that 46-year-old Kelvin Lamar Green had lived in the same home as them at some point, and kissed them on the face, mouth, and neck as well as touching them on the buttocks over their clothing.

During these incidents, the youngest victim said Green would say she was his “girlfriend” and could not tell anyone about it. She also allegedly had a bruise on her neck, which she said was caused by Green’s kissing.

Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the ages of 12 to 16.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact LHPD at 850-265-4111.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club

Latest News

PCC Ladies Golf Invitational
PCC Ladies Golf Invitational
Investigators say the texts seem to be randomly sent.
Law enforcement warns of USPS scam
Crush The Crisis Preview
Crush the Crisis on October 28th at HCA Gulf Coast
When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home