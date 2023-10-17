Man arrested for touching juveniles

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Police say they’re investigating after a Lynn Haven man was arrested for touching children inappropriately.

Victims told Lynn Haven Police that 46-year-old Kelvin Lamar Green had lived in the same home as them at some point, and kissed them on the face, mouth, and neck as well as touching them on the buttocks over their clothing.

During these incidents, the youngest victim said Green would say she was his “girlfriend” and could not tell anyone about it. She also allegedly had a bruise on her neck, which she said was caused by Green’s kissing.

Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child under the age of 12 and lewd and lascivious molestation of a child between the ages of 12 to 16.

Anyone with more information on this case is asked to contact LHPD at 850-265-4111.

