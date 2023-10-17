Marianna man facing charges after taking ex-girlfriend’s car

Their two kids were inside the vehicle at the time.
Terez Armstead, 24, is facing multiple charges.
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Marinna man was arrested and is facing theft and kidnapping charges, according to the Marianna Police Dept.

They say Terez Jerome Armstead, 24, is facing charges of battery related to domestic violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, kidnapping of a child under age 13, interference with 911 communications, driving with a revoked license and violation of probation.

The charges stem from a call to a residence in the 2900 block of Staley St. on Sun. Oct. 15. about a verbal altercation.

When officers arrived at the home, they spoke to a woman who said the ex-boyfriend and father of her two kids stole her car and phone. The children were also in the backseat of the vehicles.

Officers were able to track Armstead and the stolen vehicle through GPS. He was located at a nearby park and arrested. The children were returned to their mother.

Armstead also hit the woman multiple times before law enforcement arrived.

He was taken to the Jackson County Correctional facility.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

