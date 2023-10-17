Marianna Police Dept. investigating shooting

MARIANNA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Marianna Police Dept. is investigating a shooting that happened Monday Oct. 16, according to a post the dept. made on its Facebook page.

Officers arrived at Jackson Hospital in reference to a person who had a single gunshot wound. They learned the shooting happened at a home on Clay St. in Marianna.

At the residence, a person identified themselves as the shooter and spoke to officers.

“The crime scene was processed by investigators with the department where the firearm used in the incident was collected. At this time, no arrest has been made. This case remains under investigation. Any further updates related to this case will be followed up with a press release,” according to the Marianna Police Dept. Facebook post.

If you have any information on this shooting, you should contact the Marianna Police Department at 850-526-3125 or to remain anonymous, contact Chipola Crimestoppers at 850-526-5000.

