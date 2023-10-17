National Bus Safety Week with Bay District Schools

By Shaun Breaux
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - National Bus Safety Week calls attention to the importance of every detail that goes into transportation safety.

Bay District Schools Transportation Safety and Training Officer Richard Dashiell explained that drivers employed by the district execute the information and skills learned throughout the transportation department’s training courses to ensure safe and secure transportation services.

Parents and students in the community can also be proactive by knowing and respecting the procedures put in place by each school or bus system. Having a routine for drop off and pick up times can help the process.

For other drivers in traffic, sharing the road is an important thing to remember. Bus safety and the safety of the children they serve starts with everyone doing their part.

For more information on open bus driver positions, call (850) 767- 4495 or visit bay.k12.fl.us.

