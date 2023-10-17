National Teen Driver Safety Week

National Teen Driver Safety Week
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oct. 15 through Oct. 21 marks National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it wants parents to take the week to talk to their teens about the importance of safe driving.

For those parents who have children in Bay County, if you want your child to learn how to become a safe driver, Bay District Schools offers a driver’s education course in the summer.

“We have a lottery that is set up for students to register in the springtime for that lottery. But we have about 240 students that go through our driver education program its done in the summer June and July,” Superintendent Mark McQueen said.

McQueen is also encouraging everyone to drive safely no matter what time of the year it is.

“The roads are dangerous. We have a lot of moving vehicles trucks and a lot of construction. There is a lot of activity going on in our community right now. So driver safety for all is important,” McQueen said.

According to the NHTSA, speeding was a factor in 32% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers in 2021.

Now is a good time to remind your teens about following the speed limits and buckling their seat belts before they hit the road.

For more information about teen driving safety click here.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club
Iulia Pugachev, 28, is facing several charges after troopers say she had her Dodge Charger...
Woman driving trooper patrol car lookalike arrested, authorities say

Latest News

Those who are still having to cross Highway 98 to get back and forth from County Road 30A say...
“Nobody likes construction”: Long-awaited Inlet Beach Underpass nearing completion
Miller was charged with burglary with battery and booked into Bay County Jail.
Man arrested after breaking into woman’s home
Peterson was transported to Bay County Jail, where officials say a secondary search found a...
Woman charged for trafficking multiple drugs
Check out this blast from the past!
Time Travel Tuesday