PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Oct. 15 through Oct. 21 marks National Teen Driver Safety Week.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it wants parents to take the week to talk to their teens about the importance of safe driving.

For those parents who have children in Bay County, if you want your child to learn how to become a safe driver, Bay District Schools offers a driver’s education course in the summer.

“We have a lottery that is set up for students to register in the springtime for that lottery. But we have about 240 students that go through our driver education program its done in the summer June and July,” Superintendent Mark McQueen said.

McQueen is also encouraging everyone to drive safely no matter what time of the year it is.

“The roads are dangerous. We have a lot of moving vehicles trucks and a lot of construction. There is a lot of activity going on in our community right now. So driver safety for all is important,” McQueen said.

According to the NHTSA, speeding was a factor in 32% of fatal crashes involving teen drivers in 2021.

Now is a good time to remind your teens about following the speed limits and buckling their seat belts before they hit the road.

