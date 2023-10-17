“Nobody likes construction”: Long-awaited Inlet Beach Underpass nearing completion

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After years of lanes being shifted, cones lining the roads, and lots of traffic, the Inlet Beach underpass project is reportedly in its final stages.

Staff with the Florida Department of Transportation said the project, which began in 2021, has been a big priority for the department as well as local and state leaders. After multiple delays, it is expected to finally be completed by the end of 2023.

“Frankly, we only have one other underpass in the entire northwest region, and that one is in Tallahassee. So, this is a very unique project,” FDOT Spokesperson Ian Satter said. “Being able to eliminate the possibility to have any sort of crashes with pedestrians or bicyclists crossing the road at 98- now they’ll have a safe facility that they’ll be able to enjoy, they’ll be able to seamlessly cross back and forth without worrying about traffic-stopping up there.”

Meanwhile, those who are still having to cross Highway 98 to get back and forth from County Road 30A say there is a big need for the underpass to be completed.

“This intersection is really busy. We’ve always thought that when we’ve come here. You’ve really got to be watching out,” one visitor said. “We rode our bikes, and we had to cross 98 and it was treacherous. [The underpass] would be a godsend. That would be so nice because it is unsafe, and an underpass is just the perfect solution.”

Drivers told NewsChannel 7 they feel the same way, with more people coming to the area, there are more people trying to get across the busy highway.

“I know pedestrians have the right of way, but I still can’t trust the pedestrians. They make me nervous,” another visitor said. “[And] nobody likes construction.”

Satter said the project cost $5.6 million, and that those funds came from a portion of the state budget back in 2021.

