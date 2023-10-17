PCC Ladies Golf Invitational

2023 Panama City County Club's Ladies Invitational
By Allison Baker
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 11:31 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Country Club is hosting a Ladies Invitational Golf Tournament. Organizers say this is the first ladies’ tournament in our area in 15 years.

The event will take place on November 3 with breakfast and registration at 8:00 a.m. Tee times begin at 9:00 a.m. and there will also be a lunch and awards following the game.

It is $100 per person to play in the tournament. It will consist of two-person teams of players 21 years of age or older. They will be using a rotating style of play every six holes.

The cost of the tournament will include green fees for you and your partner, range balls, breakfast and lunch, awards, tee gifts, and other prizes.

Organizers tell NewsChannel 7 that a practice round can be played up to a week before the event, you must call the Pro Shop to schedule it at 850-265-3055 ext. 1. It will be $35 per person for the practice round.

To play in the tournament you must sign up by October 26 at 12 p.m. If you have any questions about the event call 850-265-3055 ext. 1.

