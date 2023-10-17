Rutherford senior earns Player of the Week honors

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Now to our Manuel and Thompson Player of the Week. And for that we take it back to Friday’s game at Chapman Field between North Bay Haven and Rutherford. The latter’s Jaicari Brown had himself a game in that one. The Rams senior, number two in the video here, racking up 9 tackles, a sack, and this interception on the defensive side of the ball. He returned that pick inside the five, and then a few plays later, carried it across for one of his three touchdowns on the night. He had 121 yards rushing on 19 carries in the game. Another of his touchdowns would come on special teams, he returned a kick 70 yards for a touchdown, helping to change the momentum of that game right after North Bay Haven had surged ahead with a touchdown of their own. The Rams winning it 45-34, Brown doing it on offense, defense and special teams. And for all that, Jaicari Brown is this week’s Player of the Week!

The Player of the Week is sponsored by Manuel and Thompson, Attorneys at Law.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.