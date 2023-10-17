Saint Dominic Catholic Church cancels trip to Israel

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Israel-Hamas war is causing trips to the Holy Land to get canceled due to safety reasons. That reality is setting in for Saint Dominic Church in Panama City.

“Just being able to assess that this is not going away anytime soon and it’s not going to be resolved anytime soon too, so it was a difficult decision, but the best one for us,” Fr. Michael Nixon with Saint Dominic Church said.

Nixon spent several months planning a pilgrimage to Israel. It was centered around tracing the entire life of Jesus Christ. The Israel-Hamas war caused it to get canceled.

It was supposed to be “from Bethlehem to Nazareth, to the Jordan River, and then throughout Galilee, but eventually to Jerusalem,” Nixon said.

Church leaders said it’s disappointing their trip is no longer happening. However, they said it’s minimal to what innocent civilians are encountering in the war. They said they just want peace in the region.

“Obviously the real tragedy wasn’t that we weren’t able to go on the trip,” Nixon said. “It’s sad for us, but the real tragedy is those families and women and children, and people who are suffering so tremendously over there right now.”

Local resident John Daly signed up for the trip months ago. He agrees the cancelation is discouraging, but he’s echoing the same message of peace.

“We’re disappointed we’re not going, but our disappointment is minimal to what is happening over there,” Daly said. “We’re praying for peace.”

Nixon said the power of prayer can make the biggest difference in the darkest of times.

“As small as that might seem, prayer and fasting to me is probably the most powerful thing we can do to impact what’s going on over there because it’s so far away and it seems so far moved from our situation,” the pastor said.

NewsChannel 7 was told around 80 people signed up for the pilgrimage. The church redirected its trip to Poland and Prague. It’ll be Oct. 31 to Nov. 11.

