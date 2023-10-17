Section of Walton County park closed as new graffiti walls are built

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One popular park in Walton County will be temporarily closed as new graffiti walls are built.

It’s part of an ongoing effort to deter a graffiti problem.

In September, county commissioners approved the new walls to be built near the skate park at Helen McCall Park in Santa Rosa Beach.

The skate park was closed Monday and is set to officially reopen Thursday with the new walls in place. The walls will reportedly be eight feet tall and 20 feet wide. This effort comes after murals were painted on the bathroom buildings at the park to deter graffiti being tagged on those buildings.

Walton County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Mark Wendel, who has been spearheading these efforts, said while the murals have stopped graffiti on the bathrooms, it has moved over to the skatepark. He told commissioners at the September 26th meeting that when the paint is covered, it leaves a slick surface that is a safety hazard to those who enjoy the skatepark.

These new walls will also be a place for locals to advertise events and other information via flyers.

County officials said they will be announcing the official dedication of the new graffiti walls with a planned event in conjunction with the Sheriff’s Office, Cultural Arts Alliance, Walton Skate Association and all of the contributors and donors that have made this project possible.

