Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home

CALLAWAY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three men are in custody after deputies say they were found in a residence known for numerous problems.

On Monday, investigators with the Bay County Sheriff’s Office said they executed a search warrant at 306 South Gay Avenue in Callaway.

A week prior, the residents of the home were reportedly contacted to follow up on a case involving a witness who lived in the home. Officials say when they arrived, a man with active warrants ran away and hopped on a bicycle before being caught and taken to jail.

Deputies say the Callaway home was known to be a problem or nuisance in the community. Since July of 2023, 21 calls were reportedly made, involving warrant arrests, search warrants, overdoses, physical altercations, and complaints by the community reporting illegal activity.

BCSO had previously executed a warrant on the home and arrested eight individuals on active warrants and new charges. Since then, three new people have reportedly started using the residence to register for felony probation.

When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found, including pipes, syringes, and digital scales.

According to law enforcement, the home had no power or running water with junk in the yard. Code Enforcement responded to the home, and additional charges are expected.

Aron Kochakian, 32, and Diontrae Banks, 27, were charged with meth possession, manufacture of drug paraphernalia, and violation of probation.

Charles Anderson, 25, was charged with failure to register as a felon.

