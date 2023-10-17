Weekend event preview: Christmas with a Purpose

It's happening Sat. Oct. 21 in Panama City.
By Mel Zosh
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The non-profit Rooms with a Purpose is putting on its annual event Christmas with a Purpose.

It is happening from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at the KOSA Event Center, located at 1561 1/2 Chandlee Ave. in Panama City. That is a new location for this year.

Admission is one canned good or one new toy per person.

The event will include a vendor show, pictures with Santa, stuff the bus toy drive, door prizes and more.

