Woman charged for trafficking multiple drugs

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A woman is facing drug charges after police pulled her over for a traffic stop.

Officers with Panama City Police say they pulled over Jasmine Shushonda Peterson for an equipment violation on Flower Avenue on Oct. 14.

As they came up to the vehicle, a bag of marijuana was allegedly seen in the cupholder and conducted a probable cause search.

PCPD says during the search, they found another bag of marijuana on the floorboard, three white pills in the center console, identified as oxycodone, and a chocolate bar with THC extract.

When an officer searched Peterson, they allegedly found a bag of white powder on her person, identified as fentanyl.

Peterson was transported to Bay County Jail, where officials say a secondary search found a large bag containing pressed pills and a large bag of cocaine on her person.

Peterson was charged with trafficking in fentanyl, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of oxycodone with intent to distribute, possession of THC extract with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of drug paraphernalia, smuggling contraband into a detention facility and tampering with evidence.

Anyone with any more information in this case is asked to call PCPD at 850-872-3100.

