PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A celebration of shells and the joy that comes from finding them! That is what’s happening at the 24th Annual Gulf Coast Shell Show.

Presented by the Gulf Coast Shell Club, members invite you to join the celebration at the Panama City Beach Lyndell Center on Saturday, October 21 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Sunday, October 22 from 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.

Admission is 2 dollars for adults and 1 dollar for children under 12. Exhibits will be received on Friday from noon until 5:00 p.m. Judging will begin at 5:15 p.m. on Friday. Club members will be on hand to assist exhibitors during set-up hours.

Club members, Jim Brunner and Don Kotval, stopped by the station to share their love of shells and the hobby they have found within the hunt. For anyone interested in more information, the shell club meets the second Tuesday of the month (except for June and December) at 7 p.m. at the Bay County Library located at 898 W. 11th Street in Panama City.

