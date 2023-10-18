2nd Annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving Contest with PC Dive Club

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Carving a pumpkin can be a fun yet challenging task. Now, try doing your best work submerged in water. Well, the members of the PC Dive Club make it look easy.

Join divers and scuba fans alike at the 2nd Annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving and Costume Contest Saturday, October 21. The event kicks off at 9 a.m. at St. Andrews State Park jetties with divers competing for titles like scariest pumpkin, silliest pumpkin, most creative pumpkin, and best dive-themed pumpkin. Don’t forget to add a little bling to the wetsuit too, because there will be winners of the costume contest, judged on the scariest, silliest, and most creative.

Prizes include scuba gear and related items as well as gift cards and free products from local businesses such as Panama City Diving, El Weirdos, History Class, Roll-In Cuban Food Truck, and Crow Sisters Clothing.

Those interested in participating in the pumpkin carving and/or the costume contest must register at PCDiveClub.com where they will be able to see all the rules and requirements as well as sign up for the event.

If you plan on bringing a pumpkin, please have it completely hollowed out with no previous design markings before entering the state park.

A free cookout will be provided for participants. Guests can look for the PC Dive Club banner located at the Pavillion #3.

In hopes to raise awareness about the awesome sport of scuba, the completely optional, suggested donation of $5 per participant will do directly PC Dive Club’s Aquanauts Program. This program is a partnership with Boy and Girls Club of Bay County which introduces Bay County youth to the sport of SCUBA at no cost to them.

