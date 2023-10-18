Authorities looking for missing Walton County teen

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Law enforcement is looking for a missing runaway teen in Walton County.

13-year-old Travis Wingo Jr. is from Freeport and was last seen by his father and stepmother on Oct. 10 at his home in Calypso Cove, or the Lazy Day RV.

Wingo also has ties to Ashville, North Carolina.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Bureau of the Walton County Sheriff’s Office at 850-892-8111.

