Authorities Still Searching for inmate

Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County.
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County.(Franklin County Sheriff's Office)
By Marisa Gjuraj
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 10-foot hole boat ramp, is the last known location of the escaped inmate before he walked off the work site Monday.

Authorities are still on the search for inmate Robert Rutherford.

“The whole community has been unnerved by this situation,” said Tom Morgan, the owner of Apalach Outfitters.

Morgan is a local who says this is concerning to him.

“So, I think people are very concerned we certainly made sure to lock our doors and our cars we had a loaded shotgun by the bed,” said Morgan.

Visitors in the area also say they are on alert now.

“It is a little unsettling that there is an escaped inmate. We are visiting from out of town. However, we know enough that if we see something to make that quick phone call and stay far away,” said Richard McLaughlin, a visitor.

Rutherford was last seen wearing blue pants and a t-shirt. Authorities say it is possible he could have changed clothes by now.

“We had a sighting last night around 8:30, we feel pretty confident it was him,” said A.J. Smith, Franklin County Sheriff. “We put the dogs out we weren’t able to get a track.”

Sheriff Smith believes he is still in the area.

“We’re gonna assume he is still here if you see him call 911,” said Smith.

Locals tell us they hope he is caught soon.

Sheriff’s officials say if you live in the community stay alert, and lock your cars and homes.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club

Latest News

Callaway is growing, and preparing for even more development in the near future.
City of Callaway growing both commercially and residentially
Rick Seltzer Park
Five-Year Bay County Parks and Recreation Master Plan gets approved, adopted
Front Beach Road CRA Project
Bay County Commissioners want Front Beach Road CRA projects done earlier
Small rain chances return to the forecast later this week.
Tuesday Evening Forecast