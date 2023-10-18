Authorities Still Searching for inmate

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The 10-foot hole boat ramp, is the last known location of the escaped inmate before he walked off the work site Monday.

Authorities are still on the search for inmate Robert Rutherford.

“The whole community has been unnerved by this situation,” said Tom Morgan, the owner of Apalach Outfitters.

Morgan is a local who says this is concerning to him.

“So, I think people are very concerned we certainly made sure to lock our doors and our cars we had a loaded shotgun by the bed,” said Morgan.

Visitors in the area also say they are on alert now.

“It is a little unsettling that there is an escaped inmate. We are visiting from out of town. However, we know enough that if we see something to make that quick phone call and stay far away,” said Richard McLaughlin, a visitor.

Rutherford was last seen wearing blue pants and a t-shirt. Authorities say it is possible he could have changed clothes by now.

“We had a sighting last night around 8:30, we feel pretty confident it was him,” said A.J. Smith, Franklin County Sheriff. “We put the dogs out we weren’t able to get a track.”

Sheriff Smith believes he is still in the area.

“We’re gonna assume he is still here if you see him call 911,” said Smith.

Locals tell us they hope he is caught soon.

Sheriff’s officials say if you live in the community stay alert, and lock your cars and homes.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.