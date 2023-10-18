Bay County Commissioners want Front Beach Road CRA projects done earlier

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Front Beach Road Community Redevelopment Agency is receiving mixed feedback. Some are supportive of it whereas others want it gone entirely.

Bay County Commissioner Clair Pease presented spreadsheets on the Front Beach Road CRA construction timeline at Tuesday’s meeting. She said reducing project completion dates by 11 years could save the county a substantial amount of money.

“If we can save $586 million, we have to do it,” Pease said. “We have to figure out how to do it and do it together and do it where we’re all going to be in agreement on how it’s done.”

Some projects include the first two phases of Alf Coleman and multiple Front Beach Road segments.

County leaders said CRA projects were supposed to be completed by 2031. That isn’t the case anymore.

“The CRA received $172 million from the county through 2023,” Pease said. “So, it’s already $60 million over the original amount.”

The current projected deadline is 2049.

“The CRA estimates an additional $515 million more is needed from the county’s tif to complete the projects,” Pease said.

Other county commissioners want the CRA gone entirely.

“I think it needs to go away,” Bay County Commissioner Tommy Hamm said. “It’s a unicorn of a CRA.”

Hamm said the CRA is to blame for the increased millage rate.

“In my opinion, it was the number one [thing,]” he said. “That’s why we went up. Without it, we would’ve had no millage increase.”

Hamm said the county could’ve saved around $20 million.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to every Panama City Beach Council Member Tuesday afternoon. However, none of them agreed to do an on-camera interview with us. City officials said the mayor, city attorney, and city manager are in Washington, D.C., meeting with lobbyists, a federal delegation, and other federal agencies. Bay County Manager Bob Majka recently sent an email to PCB City Manager Drew Whitman asking for a Front Beach Road CRA interlocal agreement amendment request. Beach officials said Whitman sent every council member a copy of the letter last week, too.

