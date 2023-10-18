Blountstown and Liberty Set to Meet in Volleyball District Championship

By Scott Rossman
Oct. 18, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Liberty Bulldogs and Blountstown Tigers are set to meet in the latter’s gym Thursday for the 1A-3 title. Liberty heads west across the river with an 18-6 record, the Bulldogs are the defending 1A state champs. The Tigers are 21-5 and the top seed in that district.

Tomorrow night’s match will be the third between them this season, the Tigers winning the previous two. They won at Liberty 3-1 back in mid-September. And they won this match a couple of weeks ago on the home floor 3-0. So, they’ve had the edge in terms of head-to-head meetings.

“I expect it to be absolutely electric. I expect it to like any Liberty-Blountstown game you know. I’ve been a part of this rivalry for a very, very long time. And it hasn’t changed, both sides are very passionate about their schools and about their teams, and I expect nothing less tomorrow night”, said Blountstown Head Coach Leigh Ann Summers

Over to the Liberty camp, given the two losses to the Tigers earlier this season, they were already underdogs tomorrow. That’s compounded given their star outside hitter, number 22, junior Kara Conyers, suffered a knee injury in last night’s quarterfinal win over Sneads. She’s definitely out for the title match. Coach Sewell this afternoon talking about what she said to her players today.

“I mean, they’re in good spirits, they’re upset, they lost a teammate. Kara was on fire these last couple of games. In there at practice, they all came in with a good attitude knowing that we’ve got to get to work, we’ve got to get a game plan for tomorrow. And figure out what we’re going to do. We’ve had some kids wanting to step up, maybe switch some things around. Don’t quite know yet what we’re going to do, what our full game plan is yet. I’m not going to disclose that. But we do have some ideas of things that I think we’re going to try for Thursday”, said Coach Sewell.

That match set to begin at 6 central, they’ll open the doors at 5, so get their early if you expect to get a seat. Should be an incredible atmosphere.

