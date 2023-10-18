Duplin Winery hosting fudge and wine pairing event

It’s scheduled for Fri. Oct. 20 at the winery in Panama City Beach.
Space is limited, but tickets are still available for the 11 a.m. tasting on Friday Oct. 20.
Space is limited, but tickets are still available for the 11 a.m. tasting on Friday Oct. 20.(WJHG)
By Mel Zosh
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Duplin Winery is hosting a fudge and wine pairing event on Friday Oct. 20. On Wednesday, Jonathan Fussell, the co-owner of Duplin Winery, stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about the upcoming event and to share more about Duplin Winery’s offerings.

Fudge and Wine Pairing Event on Friday Oct. 20:

Participants will get to try six different types of fudge and wine. The 3 p.m. tasting is sold out, but there are still tickets available for the 11 a.m. session.

Space is limited. Tickets are $35 per person. You can purchase them at Duplin or online here.

Duplin Winery is located at: 10101 Panama City Beach Pkwy Panama City Beach, Fla.

Where can I learn more?

To learn more about Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach, go here.

Here are the pairings for the event:

Caramel Apple Pie Fudge paired with Sweet

Churro Fudge paired with Black River Red

Jalapeño Fudge paired with Burgundy

Naughty ‘Nilla Fudge paired with Naughty & Nice

Pumpkin Praline Fudge paired with Pum’kin

Raspberry Crumb Cake Fudge paired with Sweet Lily

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home
Peterson was transported to Bay County Jail, where officials say a secondary search found a...
Woman charged for trafficking multiple drugs
Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child...
Man arrested for touching juveniles
Miller was charged with burglary with battery and booked into Bay County Jail.
Man arrested after breaking into woman’s home
Terez Armstead, 24, is facing multiple charges.
Marianna man facing charges after taking ex-girlfriend’s car

Latest News

On Wed. Oct. 18, Mia Hill with The Carrington Collection boutique, stopped by the WJHG studio...
Wear It Wednesday featuring clothing from The Carrington Collection Boutique
Golden Apple Amy Smith
CALLAWAY GROWTH
CALLAWAY GROWTH
BAY COUNTY PARK AND REC 5 YEAR PLAN
BAY COUNTY PARK AND REC 5 YEAR PLAN