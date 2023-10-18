Duplin Winery hosting fudge and wine pairing event

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Duplin Winery is hosting a fudge and wine pairing event on Friday Oct. 20. On Wednesday, Jonathan Fussell, the co-owner of Duplin Winery, stopped by the WJHG studio to talk about the upcoming event and to share more about Duplin Winery’s offerings.

Fudge and Wine Pairing Event on Friday Oct. 20:

Participants will get to try six different types of fudge and wine. The 3 p.m. tasting is sold out, but there are still tickets available for the 11 a.m. session.

Space is limited. Tickets are $35 per person. You can purchase them at Duplin or online here.

Duplin Winery is located at: 10101 Panama City Beach Pkwy Panama City Beach, Fla.

Where can I learn more?

To learn more about Duplin Winery in Panama City Beach, go here.

Here are the pairings for the event:

Caramel Apple Pie Fudge paired with Sweet

Churro Fudge paired with Black River Red

Jalapeño Fudge paired with Burgundy

Naughty ‘Nilla Fudge paired with Naughty & Nice

Pumpkin Praline Fudge paired with Pum’kin

Raspberry Crumb Cake Fudge paired with Sweet Lily

