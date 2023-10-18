Five-Year Bay County Parks and Recreation Master Plan gets approved, adopted

BAY COUNTY PARK AND REC 5 YEAR PLAN
By Victoria Scott
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:42 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several of Bay County’s parks took a beating during Hurricane Michael. However, one master plan is meant to set a clear vision of what our parks could look like over the next five years.

Commissioners approved and adopted a Five-Year Bay County Parks and Recreation Master Plan at Tuesday’s meeting. Parks and Rec worked with a consulting firm to create it. The plan is meant to accommodate the county’s growing population.

Commissioners said our parks need more employees to perform maintenance work, but money remains an issue. County leaders are thinking of different ways to get funding.

“We did a trial run on the beach chairs down at Rick Seltzer Park,” Commissioner Clair Pease said. “That was successful, so we feel like that will be an income producer for next year. I would also like to see food and beverages put at that park. We’re looking at different ways we can charge for parking.”

Pease is also working with Dan Rowe at the TDC to create an Adopt a Park Program. She said it would give people the opportunity to adopt a bench.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club

Latest News

BAY COUNTY PARK AND REC 5 YEAR PLAN
BAY COUNTY PARK AND REC 5 YEAR PLAN
Callaway is growing, and preparing for even more development in the near future.
City of Callaway growing both commercially and residentially
Front Beach Road CRA Project
Bay County Commissioners want Front Beach Road CRA projects done earlier
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County.
Authorities Still Searching for inmate