Five-Year Bay County Parks and Recreation Master Plan gets approved, adopted

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Several of Bay County’s parks took a beating during Hurricane Michael. However, one master plan is meant to set a clear vision of what our parks could look like over the next five years.

Commissioners approved and adopted a Five-Year Bay County Parks and Recreation Master Plan at Tuesday’s meeting. Parks and Rec worked with a consulting firm to create it. The plan is meant to accommodate the county’s growing population.

Commissioners said our parks need more employees to perform maintenance work, but money remains an issue. County leaders are thinking of different ways to get funding.

“We did a trial run on the beach chairs down at Rick Seltzer Park,” Commissioner Clair Pease said. “That was successful, so we feel like that will be an income producer for next year. I would also like to see food and beverages put at that park. We’re looking at different ways we can charge for parking.”

Pease is also working with Dan Rowe at the TDC to create an Adopt a Park Program. She said it would give people the opportunity to adopt a bench.

