Fruit And Exercise Make The Best Smoothies

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We know fruits and light exercise are important aspects in our day. But this morning, Lucile Moore Elementary combined the two and taught students in the process.

A fifth-grade class at Lucile Moore was edutained, by representatives from Chartwell’s Higher education, a nutrition company focused on feeding school kids healthy but delicious meals. In the presentation, Chartwells brought in exercise bikes with the ability to blend fruits, veggies, and yogurt, by pedaling an exercise bike.

While students and administrators picked the fruits they wanted in their smoothie, representatives from Chartwell’s taught them about the benefits of each fruit. Such as how their color can help identify the benefits they will provide. Orange foods help keep you alert throughout the day; purple fruits and veggies help to build confidence. for a full list of food colors and their benefits visit HOME - Chartwells Schools (chartwellsk12.com)

