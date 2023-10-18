Liberty senior Dilmore is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Big-time players make big-time plays in big-time games, a quote that’s personified by Liberty senior setter Ciana Dillmore daily.

“She’s one of those kids you have that you wish you had more of. When you need a big play, she’s always one of the kids you look for to make it.” Liberty Head Volleyball Coach, Jennifer Sewell said.

“I like the competition and just playing with my teammates.”

But while she’s used to making the big plays, leading a team is something she’s had to get a little more comfortable doing.

“It’s definitely new because I’ve always had someone to look up to and I just want to be that same person to the younger girls, that I’ve always had. I just want them to be able to lean on me and me be able to lean on them and us just support each other,” Ciana says.

“You know, she’s a great leader on this team. You know, she’s very quiet in school but when she steps on that court she’s a beast. She pushes other players, pushes herself and she just wants to do good, wants her teammates to do good.” Coach Sewell said.

Now, just because she’s quiet in school, it doesn’t mean she isn’t making noise with her grades. She’s making a loud statement with a 4.2 GPA.

“Because I do care about my future after volleyball too and I just want to be successful on and off the court.”

Successful is definitely the word to describe Ciana’s future career plans, although you could probably use the word stress-less as well.

“I think I definitely want to go into the medical field. Probably dermatology. I feel like with every medical job there’s a downside to it and that feels like the least stressful area of it,” Dillmore said.

When Ciana goes off to college next year, more than likely she’s leaving the game of volleyball behind, because honestly, for Ciana, it just won’t be the same, but her legacy at Liberty will remain.

“I think I like volleyball the best, just playing with my friends and family and I think I’m ready to leave it at Liberty County where my roots are.”

“She means a lot and like I said, she wants everybody on the team to do good. She also works with the younger kids at the middle school and also at the elementary school. She spends a lot of time with them, working with them in the summer, and like I said she just wants her teammates to do well.” Sewell said.

