Shaddai Shriners hosting a Pet Day event on Saturday

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Shaddai Shriners will be hosting their first annual Pet Day event this Saturday.

Things will kick off at 8 a.m. with breakfast.

The event will feature agility demonstrations, a K9 demonstration from the Springfield Police Department, pet adoption information, and a pet photo booth.

The event will wrap up around 12 p.m. with lunch. Food is free for the kids.

For more information watch the interview from NewsChannel 7 at 4.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.