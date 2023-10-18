Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lights, camera, Axel! This pup is a star, and he knows it.

At three years old, Axel is a well behaved, full grown furry friend, who is looking for his forever home.

To meet Axcel in person, and to learn more about the simple adoption process, visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

