Shelter Spotlight with Lynn Haven Animal Shelter

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Lights, camera, Axel! This pup is a star, and he knows it.

At three years old, Axel is a well behaved, full grown furry friend, who is looking for his forever home.

To meet Axcel in person, and to learn more about the simple adoption process, visit the Lynn Haven Animal Shelter at 1750 Recreation Drive in Lynn Haven.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home
Peterson was transported to Bay County Jail, where officials say a secondary search found a...
Woman charged for trafficking multiple drugs
Green was taken into custody without incident for lewd and lascivious molestation of a child...
Man arrested for touching juveniles
Miller was charged with burglary with battery and booked into Bay County Jail.
Man arrested after breaking into woman’s home
Terez Armstead, 24, is facing multiple charges.
Marianna man facing charges after taking ex-girlfriend’s car

Latest News

Sweet and playful Axel is looking for his forever home!
Shelter Spotlight with the Lynn Haven Shelter
Wingo also has ties to Ashville, North Carolina.
Authorities looking for missing Walton County teen
Space is limited, but tickets are still available for the 11 a.m. tasting on Friday Oct. 20.
Duplin Winery hosting fudge and wine pairing event
On Wed. Oct. 18, Mia Hill with The Carrington Collection boutique, stopped by the WJHG studio...
Wear It Wednesday featuring clothing from The Carrington Collection Boutique
Golden Apple Amy Smith