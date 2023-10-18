Tuesday Evening Forecast

By Chris Smith
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 40s inland and low 50s at the coast under clear skies. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be East at 5 mph. The humidity creeps up as we head into Thursday with a cold front bringing clouds and a small chance of rain late Thursday/early Friday. Expect sunny and pleasant weather for the weekend ahead.

In the tropics there is one area of interest that has an 80% chance to develop, but it appears unlikely that it would become a U.S. threat. Tammy is the next name on the list.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officials say he [the male student] was taken to the office without incident, but started to...
Two Bay High students arrested for “disruptive” behavior
Singletary is facing 2 counts of grand theft and 2 counts of dealing in stolen property and is...
Chipley man arrested for stealing cars, items
When the home was searched on Monday, meth and drug paraphernalia were allegedly found,...
Three arrested after warrant served at Callaway home
Rutherford was serving a 20-year sentence for multiple counts of armed burglary, grand theft,...
Authorities searching for escaped inmate in Franklin County
Authorities say a victim had been stabbed there several times after reportedly fighting over a...
Stabbing in Destin club

Latest News

Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says we're off to another chilly start.
Chilly sunshine returns this morning
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels says it'll be cool, breezy, sunshine for NWFL today.
Chilly, breezy, sunshine starting off the week in NWFL
Get ready for a cool week! Temperatures will remain well below normal throughout the middle for...
Sunday Evening Forecast
Get ready for a cool week! Temperatures will remain well below normal throughout the middle for...
Sunday Evening Forecast