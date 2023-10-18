Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a quiet night tonight in NWFL w/lows in the 40s inland and low 50s at the coast under clear skies. On Wednesday skies will be sunny w/highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be East at 5 mph. The humidity creeps up as we head into Thursday with a cold front bringing clouds and a small chance of rain late Thursday/early Friday. Expect sunny and pleasant weather for the weekend ahead.

In the tropics there is one area of interest that has an 80% chance to develop, but it appears unlikely that it would become a U.S. threat. Tammy is the next name on the list.

