Walton’s McKenzie turns in our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On to our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week and that comes from Walton senior two way player Cornelius McKenzie. Braves trailing Catholic 14-0 with the Crusaders in position to add to that lead, instead McKenzie picks off the pass and goes the other way, 82 yards for the score. A key play helping Walton get its footing in the game as the Braves rallied from there to win 23-21, keeping them undefeated at 7 and oh! Cornelius Mckenzie with a very big effort earning our Play of the Week!

