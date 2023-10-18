Walton’s McKenzie turns in our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week

By Scott Rossman
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 10:44 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -On to our Sonic High School Football Play of the Week and that comes from Walton senior two way player Cornelius McKenzie. Braves trailing Catholic 14-0 with the Crusaders in position to add to that lead, instead McKenzie picks off the pass and goes the other way, 82 yards for the score. A key play helping Walton get its footing in the game as the Braves rallied from there to win 23-21, keeping them undefeated at 7 and oh! Cornelius Mckenzie with a very big effort earning our Play of the Week!

The Play of the Week is sponsored by Sonic.

