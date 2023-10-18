Warming up a bit in the afternoons ahead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few hazy areas of fog in some typical locations early on. Temperatures are once again quite chilly with most away from the coast starting out in the 40s to near 50 on the coast. Dress warmly like morning’s prior, and again make sure you dress in layers that can be shed.

The day ahead warms up very nicely. We’ll warm into the mid to upper 50s by the end of the morning drive to near 70 by lunch. Highs today top out in the mid 70s under sunny skies. You’ll be able to shed the sleeves this afternoon comfortably!

High pressure is sliding in from the west today. That will cut off the northerly flow we’ve had over the past few days. Winds will shift more east to southerly into the end of the week.

Moisture will rise in our atmosphere in the form of a little humidity and some increasing clouds on Thursday. We’ll have rain chances returning to the forecast during the morning into the midday on Friday as another cold front moves down into the Southeast. Just a few passing showers is all we’re expecting with not much accumulation, 0.10-0.20″.

But it appears to clear out later Friday for another beautiful fall weekend ahead.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies and turning comfy with highs near 75 after a chilly start. We’ll have a cool morning ahead in the 50s for Thursday morning with highs in the mid 70s under mostly to partly sunny skies. Rain chances return on Friday with some light passing showers clearing out into the weekend on your 7 Day Forecast.

